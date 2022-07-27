Advertisement

Gov. Mills increases fundraising advantage over LePage

By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Democratic Gov. Janet Mills increased her fundraising advantage over Republican challenger Paul LePage in the latest reporting period, hauling in $605,000 during the 42-day period.

The fundraising report that covers the period from June 1 to July 19 lifted Mills’ fundraising haul to $3.8 million.

LePage, a former two-term governor, raised about $312,000 for the same period, bringing his total to nearly $1.8 million.

There is only one other candidate, Down East physician Sam Hunkler, an independent with a self-imposed spending cap of $5,000.

