Former NFL players help coach Hermon youth football camp

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Night two of the Hermon Hawks youth football camp got underway Tuesday with some very special guests.

Former NFL player Mike DeVito was joined by three-time Super Bowl champion Matt Chatham.

Third through eighth graders laced up their cleats to learn the ropes from Hermon High School football players and the retired pros.

Camp Director Jason Largay says this is the fourth year they’ve done the camp and it’s a great opportunity to get young kids introduced to the sport.

”When I was a kid, I was looked up to the high school football kids when I was younger. So I think we have a lot of that going on in our community. And hopefully we just continue to grow it right and make it one of the better programs in the area,” Largay said.

“Football is a sport that stops and starts there’s a good amount of time on the sideline practices are long, two and a half hours sometimes it’s very much sort of a communal sport. So it teaches interaction and teaches sort of interdependency with other people. So I think from just sort of a socialization standpoint and learning to do things that are maybe harder than what you’d naturally rather be doing that’s that’s where football’s real value is,” Chatham said.

Everyone in attendance says there’s something to take away from the camp no matter how long you’ve been playing.

The camp wraps up Wednesday night with one more local special guest.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.