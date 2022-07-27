Finn’s Irish Pub on Ellsworth closing

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - A restaurant that had anchored the downtown dining scene in Ellsworth for more than a decade has decided to close its doors for good.

Finn’s Irish Pub on Main Street made the announcement Tuesday on their Facebook page.

No official reason for the closure was given.

The restaurant did acknowledge the community having its back through tough times and said after nearly 13 years, “It’s been a wonderful ride.”

