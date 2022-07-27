Advertisement

Finn’s Irish Pub on Ellsworth closing

Finn’s Irish Pub
Finn’s Irish Pub(WABI)
By Bryan Sidelinger
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - A restaurant that had anchored the downtown dining scene in Ellsworth for more than a decade has decided to close its doors for good.

Finn’s Irish Pub on Main Street made the announcement Tuesday on their Facebook page.

No official reason for the closure was given.

The restaurant did acknowledge the community having its back through tough times and said after nearly 13 years, “It’s been a wonderful ride.”

