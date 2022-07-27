Dr. Shah on monkeypox in Maine

FILE - Monkeypox (MGN)

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine currently has one confirmed case of monkeypox, but based on how things have gone in the rest of the world, more are likely.

The head of the Maine CDC, Dr. Nirav Shah, made several posts on social media Wednesday regarding monkeypox.

He says the state currently has around 300 doses of vaccine for the virus.

Health regulators say nearly 800,000 doses of monkeypox vaccine will soon be available for U.S. distribution.

Shah says Maine is using its allocation to vaccinate people after exposure to someone with it and those with epidemiological risk factors.

He goes on to say a recent study shows the median age of those with with it was 38 years old and transmission was suspected to have occurred through sexual activity in 95% of cases.

He says 98% of people with infections were gay or bisexual men.

He adds there is a need to focus on those at highest risk right now to avoid an eventual time where “everyone is at risk.”

