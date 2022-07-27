Commnuity members gather in Oakland for citizen’s 100th birthday

OAKLAND, Maine (WABI) - Community members in Oakland gathered today to wish Edith Cunningham a happy 100th birthday.

The celebration started with a parade where people drove by, waving and honking their horns.

She was joined by five generations of family members including her great great granddaughter who is just a few months old.

Her family says her religion is important to her and she’s been part of the grange for 85 years and enjoys having her family around.

Cunningham says her tip to a long life is that she never drank and joined the church at the age of 13.

Members of the R. B Hall memorial Band came by to celebrate as well.

Cunningham also received recognition from the members of the senate and House of representatives

We would like to wish Edith a very Happy birthday from all of us here at TV5.

