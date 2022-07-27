College of the Atlantic Summer Institute in its 6th year

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - The Annual College of The Atlantic Summer Institute is now in its sixth year.

The week-long ideas festival welcomes experts from around the world to share their perspectives on some of the most pressing issues.

College of the Atlantic’s Summer Institute is held every year during the last week of July, hoping to make an impact in the MDI community and beyond.

“It’s a chance for people from all over the state, all over the country, and the world to come together and talk about a particular theme that affects all of us,” said Darron Collins, College of the Atlantic president.

This year’s theme is on the health of the oceans.

“Across the week, Monday through Friday, we gather some of the best, most creative, most dynamic thinkers to come together under the tent here at the College of the Atlantic and really pick apart some of the world’s thorniest wicked problems,” said Collins.

The topic Wednesday morning was on the problem of ocean plastics.

“At Oceania, we are fighting to save the ocean from plastic pollution by passing laws that will basically force the packagers to stop using a material that lasts forever. For single use purpose, we’d like them to be responsible in their packaging choices, and go to materials that genuinely can be recycled,” said Andy Sharpless, Oceana CEO.

Other Summer Institute sessions will address deep sea exploration, fisheries and aquaculture, conservation and inspiration.

“We like the informality and the friendliness of the interaction, so you get to dive down into a topic. The audiences are smart and informed, so the conversation is at a high level. And so, it’s a great place to have a conversation about important issues. And then, of course, the fact that it’s being recorded and shared on the internet is valuable as well,” said Sharpless.

“Because the focus is really kind of solutions based, it’s hopeful actually, and I come away from the week not just invigorated, but also very hopeful,” said Collins.

The College of the Atlantic Summer Institute is free and open to the public.

It runs through Friday.

For more information, visit https://www.coa.edu/giving/summer-institute/

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.