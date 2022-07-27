Chapin Park block party brings community together

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Folks were out and about enjoying summer at the Chapin Park Block Party Tuesday evening.

From face paint to games and even the Darling’s Ice Cream truck there was certainly something for everyone.

The Bangor Band was also in attendance to help celebrate the event with a concert.

Bill Miller says they are thrilled to be back and hope everyone enjoys the music.

”We want people to come down to this event and be happy. Enjoy the music, enjoy the food and go away with a smile on their faces,” Miller said.

Those in attendance say it is a great community event that is fun for all ages.

