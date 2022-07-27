Advertisement

Body of missing Maine boater recovered

By WMTW
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ROXBURY, Maine (WMTW) - Maine Wardens say they have recovered the body of a missing boater in Roxbury.

A spokesman for the Maine Warden Service says the body of a man in his mid-50s from Roxbury was found at about 8:25 a.m. in Ellis Pond.

Search efforts started Tuesday night after he apparently fell out of his boat. Wardens said he was fishing alone and there were no witnesses.

Wardens said they would be releasing more information later on Wednesday.

