Another Beautiful Day Today, Humidity Returns Thursday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will bring us another nice day today. We’ll start our Wednesday with mostly sunny skies across the state followed by a few clouds moving in this afternoon as a weak upper level disturbance approaches. It will be warm but still comfortable today with highs mainly in the low to mid-80s. A few upper 70s will be possible along the coast. Skies will be clear to partly cloudy for the overnight tonight. Lows will drop back to the mid-50s to low 60s.

High pressure will slide to our east Thursday morning. A cold front will approach from the Great Lakes Region during the day. Southerly flow ahead of the approaching front will usher more humid air into the state as the day progresses. We’ll start with mostly sunny skies during the morning followed by increasing clouds during the afternoon. Humidity levels will be comfortable to start the day but dew points are expected to climb into the 60s during the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-80s for inland areas and stay in the 70s to near 80° along the coast due to the onshore breeze. As the cold front approaches, we’ll see a chance for some showers and thunderstorms developing Thursday afternoon and evening mainly over western parts of the state. The cold front will cross the state Friday giving us a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. It’ll be warm and humid Friday with high temperatures in the upper 70s to mid-80s and dew points will be in the 60s to near 70°. Drier, more comfortable air will return for the weekend as high pressure builds into the region. Saturday will feature a good deal of sunshine with highs in the mid-70s to low 80s. Sunday looks good too with sunshine and highs in the 80s for most spots.

Today: Mostly sunny this morning then becoming partly sunny this afternoon. Highs between 79°-85°. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Lows between 55°-62°. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: Increasing clouds, warm and becoming humid. Afternoon scattered showers and thunderstorms possible, mainly over western parts of the state. Highs in the mid-70s to near 80° along the coast, low to mid-80s inland.

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy, warm and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny and less humid. Highs in the mid-70s to low 80s.

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs mainly in the 80s.

