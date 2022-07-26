Volunteers needed for 2022 Cal Ripken Major/60 World Series

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The 2022 Cal Ripken Major/60 World Series is on its way to Waterville and Oakland next week, and the Alfond Youth & Community Center is in search of more volunteers to help with the first Cal Ripken World Series in Maine.

First Cal Ripken World Series in Maine (WABI)

Isaac LeBlanc explained that several slots are still open in departments such as ticketing, banquet, orientation, concessions, press box, personnel, facility, and clean-up.

The 10-day event gives baseball fans a chance to meet others who love the game from across the country.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. It’s the first World Series ever in Maine, and it’s going to be something that everyone involved is going to remember for the rest of their lives. We’ve hosted four or five regionals in the last several years, which are very big tournaments as well, but this is clearly a step up from that,” said LeBlanc, AYCC Athletic Director.

Back in 2017, Waterville-Oakland received a bid to host the 2020 championship, but the COVID-19 pandemic pushed the community’s chance to 2022.

