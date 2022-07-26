Advertisement

U.S. could require steps for dams to save last Atlantic salmon

The wild salmon have been listed under the Endangered Species Act since 2000.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - The federal government is conducting a review of four dams on a Maine river that could result in a lifeline for the last wild Atlantic salmon in the US.

One of the rivers is the Kennebec River, where Brookfield Renewable U.S. owns dams.

Brookfield wants to amend federal licenses for four dams and receive a new operating license for one of them.

Representatives for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration say that requires a review of the dams’ impacts on salmon and possible mitigation measures.

