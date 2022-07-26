Advertisement

Thomas finishing first E-Sports Camp

27 attendees over three weeks
By Ben Barr
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Thomas College’s first E-Sports Camp season is wrapping up after hosting 27 attendees over the last three weeks.

Middle and high schoolers mainly from the Waterville and Messalonskee areas visited the JMG-Alfond Youth Center venture.

Terriers head coach Owen Vining explained the “big three” takeaways he wants students to get out of playing e-sports are teamwork, communication, and leadership.

“Getting outside of your comfort zone and working with people you haven’t met before and being on a team with them is really important. It helps kids learn that it’s okay to be uncomfortable, talk to people that you don’t normally talk to, and work towards achieving something. It’s really great to see the progress with these guys getting more comfortable with each other, talking and being more active as well as the progress they make getting better at the games they’re playing,” said Vining.

The campers focused on playing Rocket League and Super Smash Brothers.

