Tart season at Frank’s Bakery in Bangor

Raspberry tart
Raspberry tart(WABI)
By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s summertime, and that means it’s tart season at Franks Bakery in Bangor.

As of Tuesday, Frank’s is welcoming a third flavor to their tart selection.

Blueberry joins raspberry and strawberry.

The folks at Frank’s say all of the tarts are made with local berries.

Tart season is an exciting time for the bakery, and they’re expecting a lot of foot traffic in the coming days.

“We start with strawberry in June, and then come July, we have the raspberry, and we’ve gotten blueberries actually a little early this year, so then we have the blueberries, the last flavor, and then, sometimes we’re able to have them all three at once like we are right now,” said Jennifer Moors, chef’s assistant.

If you want to grab a tart, make sure to act fast as tart season draws to a close this fall.

