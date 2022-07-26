Sunshine, Seasonable & Much More Comfortable Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will build into the region bringing us a beautiful day today. We’ll see a good deal of sunshine, more comfortable humidity and seasonable temperatures. Highs will top off in the mid-70s to low 80s this afternoon with dew points in the upper 40s to mid-50s. Skies will be mostly clear tonight with low temperatures dropping to the mid-50s to near 60°.

High pressure will bring us another nice day Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds and highs mainly in the low to mid-80s. High pressure will slide to our east Wednesday night/Thursday morning. A cold front will approach from the Great Lakes Region during the day Thursday. Southwest flow ahead of the approaching front will usher more humid air into the state Thursday as well. As the front approaches, we’ll see a chance for some showers and thunderstorms developing Thursday afternoon. Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 70s to mid-80s with dew points climbing to the 60s by later in the day. The cold front will cross the state Friday giving us a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. It’ll be warm and humid Friday will be in the upper 70s to mid-80s and dew points will be in the 60s to near 70°. Drier, more comfortable air will return for the weekend as high pressure builds into the region. Saturday will feature a good deal of sunshine with highs in the mid-70s to low 80s.

Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Less humid. Highs between 75°-83°. West/northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows between 54°-60°. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs between 78°-86°. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: Increasing clouds, warm and becoming humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s.

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy, warm and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny and less humid. Highs in the mid-70s to low 80s.

