SeDoMoCha Elementary School holds story walk

DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) - Kids enjoyed a morning of learning while being active on Tuesday during a story walk at SeDoMoCha Elementary School in Dover-Foxcroft.

Let’s Go, Northern Light Mayo Hospital, and Maine SNAP-Ed partnered together with the school to have kids enjoy a story, the outdoors, and get in some exercise during their story walk.

Pages from the book “There Are Moose On This Island” were placed on wooden stakes throughout several locations with a different physical activity on it.

Maine SNAP-Ed donated “trail mix” to give the kids a nutritional snack while using all their senses out in nature.

“We’re going to be active, we’re going to get out in nature. I feel like it’s a big mindful activity as well, so we’re listening. And, this also ties in with food. Whenever we talk about food, we talk about use our five senses, so we want to see, smell, hear, or listen. We want to touch, and we want to taste whenever we’re talking about nutrition. And so, the trail or trail walk does the same thing, so it’s all tied in together of using your senses and being out there and getting into your environment,” said Amanda Junkins, nutrition educator.

If you’d like to host a story walk or learn more about nutrition benefits for children, you can go to mainesnap-ed.org

