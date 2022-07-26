Advertisement

Phone charger to blame for Orrington fire, Fire Marshal’s Office says

Fire at Orrington home
Fire at Orrington home(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) - The Fire Marshal’s Office says a cell phone charger caused a fire in Orrington last weekend that heavily damaged a home on Brewer Lake.

Crews from multiple towns fought that blaze on Island View Drive after reports of flames were called in Saturday night.

Flames were shooting out of the home by the time firefighters arrived.

Everyone got out safely.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An officer-involved shooting at a Newport campground left one man dead Friday evening.
Officer kills armed man at Newport campground
Missing Bangor news anchor found safe
WABI Poll
Poll results
Police are also looking for information regarding a vehicle taken from the home Monday afternoon
UPDATE: 14-year-old Mt. Vernon homicide victim identified

Latest News

Story walk
SeDoMoCha Elementary School holds story walk
Bossov Ballet Theatre performing Giselle
Bossov Ballet Theatre performing Giselle at Collins Center for the Arts
Matt Foster
Hancock, Washington district attorney announces cancer diagnosis
Peter Dibiaso
Inmate escapes from New Hampshire jail