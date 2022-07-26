Phone charger to blame for Orrington fire, Fire Marshal’s Office says

ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) - The Fire Marshal’s Office says a cell phone charger caused a fire in Orrington last weekend that heavily damaged a home on Brewer Lake.

Crews from multiple towns fought that blaze on Island View Drive after reports of flames were called in Saturday night.

Flames were shooting out of the home by the time firefighters arrived.

Everyone got out safely.

