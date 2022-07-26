Advertisement

Maine teen injured after falling 40 feet

A Maine teen fell 40 feet off Angel Falls in Franklin County.
A Maine teen fell 40 feet off Angel Falls in Franklin County.(Rangeley Fire Rescue)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 6:04 PM EDT
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Maine (WABI) - A Maine teen was injured Saturday afternoon after falling 40 feet at Angel Falls in Franklin County.

According to the Sun Journal, the 17-year-old girl from southern Maine was with her family when a large rock came loose.

The newspaper says the girl had head trauma, multiple bruises and was complaining of pain.

The Rangeley Fire Department says after a lengthy carry out, she was flown to a hospital.

We’re told the teen was released from the hospital on Sunday.

