Maine teen injured after falling 40 feet
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Maine (WABI) - A Maine teen was injured Saturday afternoon after falling 40 feet at Angel Falls in Franklin County.
According to the Sun Journal, the 17-year-old girl from southern Maine was with her family when a large rock came loose.
The newspaper says the girl had head trauma, multiple bruises and was complaining of pain.
The Rangeley Fire Department says after a lengthy carry out, she was flown to a hospital.
We’re told the teen was released from the hospital on Sunday.
