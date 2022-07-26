Inmate escapes from New Hampshire jail

BELKNAP COUNTY, N.H. (WABI) - A reward of up to $2,500 dollars is being offered for information leading to the arrest of an inmate who escaped from a New Hampshire jail Monday night.

The Belknap County Sheriff’s Department says it was notified about 57-year-old Peter DiBiaso’s escape around 9:30 p.m.

Officials say no force was believed to have been used, but he should be considered dangerous.

It’s unknown if he has become armed since his escape.

We’re told Dibiaso was awaiting trial on a series of charges including domestic violence criminal threatening with a deadly weapon.

Anyone who sees him should not approach him and should call police.

