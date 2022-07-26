Humidity Remains Low Wednesday, Returns By Thursday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Quiet conditions will continue overnight and into Wednesday. A weak area of high pressure will continue to move into the region. Some fair-weather clouds have developed this afternoon and will thin out once the sun sets. Lows tonight will stay mostly in the 50s.

Wednesday will have a mixture of sun & clouds with highs that will be a few degrees warmer than Tuesday with most spots ranging from the 70s to the mid 80s. The humidity will remain comfortable as dew points stay in the 50s.

The humidity will return by the end of the week. High pressure will move to our east and a warm front will cross the state on Thursday. This will send dew points back into the upper 60s and low 70s for Thursday and Friday. Highs on Thursday will reach the upper 70s to mid 80s. A cold front will move across the region late Thursday afternoon bringing the chance for showers and thunderstorms that will last through the evening.

Scattered showers will continue into Friday. It will still be humid on Friday as dew points remain in the 60s and low 70s. Afternoon highs will be a few degrees cooler than Thursday but will still reach the upper 70s to low 80s. Once the cold front clears, the humidity will begin to improve.

As it stands right now, July looks to end the month 5 for 5 in terms of nice weekends. High pressure will build into the region Saturday and Sunday and will keep us dry with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will reach the upper 70s to mid 80s with dew points that will be considered comfortable.

As the high moves to our east by early next week, winds will shift out of the SSW and will help to advect in additional heat & humidity.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies. Lows will drop into the 50s and low 60s. Light west wind.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 70s & 80s. More clouds will be possible during the afternoon. West wind 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. The humidity returns with highs in the 70s & 80s. Scattered showers & storms will be possible during the late afternoon and early evening.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Warm & humid with highs in the 70s & 80s. Scattered showers & storms will be possible.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies & the humidity breaks. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies & low humidity. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies and the humidity will increase slightly. Highs in the 80s with some inland locations nearing 90°.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.