Hancock, Washington district attorney announces cancer diagnosis
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
(WABI) - The district attorney for Hancock and Washington Counties has announced he has prostate cancer.
Matt Foster, 53, is running for a third term in office this year.
He says since he is a public figure he felt it was necessary to disclose his condition.
Foster says the this was a recent diagnosis and he is currently undergoing treatment.
He says it’s been a priority to ensure his medical appointments are scheduled to allow him to continue to oversee the work his office is doing.
