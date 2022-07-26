Advertisement

Hancock, Washington district attorney announces cancer diagnosis

Matt Foster
Matt Foster(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
(WABI) - The district attorney for Hancock and Washington Counties has announced he has prostate cancer.

Matt Foster, 53, is running for a third term in office this year.

He says since he is a public figure he felt it was necessary to disclose his condition.

Foster says the this was a recent diagnosis and he is currently undergoing treatment.

He says it’s been a priority to ensure his medical appointments are scheduled to allow him to continue to oversee the work his office is doing.

