Hancock, Washington district attorney announces cancer diagnosis

(WABI) - The district attorney for Hancock and Washington Counties has announced he has prostate cancer.

Matt Foster, 53, is running for a third term in office this year.

He says since he is a public figure he felt it was necessary to disclose his condition.

Foster says the this was a recent diagnosis and he is currently undergoing treatment.

He says it’s been a priority to ensure his medical appointments are scheduled to allow him to continue to oversee the work his office is doing.

