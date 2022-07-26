Advertisement

Don’t let back-to-school clothing costs blow your budget

Prices up 5.2 percent over last year
The cost of new school clothes can quickly add up. Consumer Investigator Rachel DePompa has suggestions for savings as you dress your kids for the new year.
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
InvestigateTV - As families start shopping for back-to-school supplies, experts said clothing can be one of the bigger costs.

The latest consumer price index report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows clothing and apparel prices are 5.2 % higher than they were this time last year.

Cherry Dale, a financial coach with the Virginia Credit Union suggested taking stock of what you already have and making a budget for each child so you don’t overspend.

She said you can also use back-to-school clothes shopping as a lesson.

“If they’re older - like teens or pre-teens – give them a certain amount of money so they can allocate and really see how far that money goes,” Dale said.

Another tip from Dale was to spread out purchases over the entire year rather than buying clothes all at once. Also, she said don’t be afraid to ask a retail store to price match a deal you see at a competitor.

Turning to family or friends for gently used hand-me-downs could help refresh your child’s wardrobe without hurting your wallet, Dale said.

Finally, she said to check out Facebook Marketplace and even consignment stores for great values on expensive must-have fashion.

