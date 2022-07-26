Data show increase in Maine’s housing underproduction

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Data from Up For Growth find Maine’s housing underproduction has reached a little over 9,000 homes.

That number is an increase of 302% since 2012.

Up For Growth is a cross sector member network committed to solving the nation’s housing shortage and affordability crisis through data driven research.

Maine Speaker of the House Ryan Fecteau tells us that data was close to their predictions of a housing deficit of 10,000 units.

He says the state has made huge strides toward ending the housing gap in Maine, such as the $80 million affordable housing tax credit program.

He says they have doubled production of affordable housing from 250 units per year to 500 and will continue to work toward the goal of 1000 units per year.

“We need to make sure that the kinds of policy decisions that were made over the last two to three or four years are the policy decisions that are going to continue to be made, that housing is going to be a priority for the Maine legislature and for local leaders. That’s what we need in the state,” said Fecteau.

Up for Growth ranks Maine 36th in the nation in terms of the severity of the state’s housing deficit.

Fecteau says this research will help state policymakers craft housing policies to address and combat this crisis.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.