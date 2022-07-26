Brewer police officer hurt during altercation

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - A Brewer police officer was hurt during an altercation Tuesday morning.

It happened behind the Wilson Street Walmart at around 8:30 a.m.

We’re told officers were called to the scene to help locate a person in crisis.

When officers arrived there was a scuffle.

”During the scuffle get him detained and, you know trying to isolate this person, one of the PD officers was injured. So he has a head injury and and possible whiplash and is being evaluated for that right now,” said Jason Moffitt, Brewer Public Safety director.

The man involved in the altercation was taken for a medical evaluation.

