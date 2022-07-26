Bossov Ballet Theatre performing Giselle at Collins Center for the Arts

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The Bossov Ballet Theatre at Maine Central Institute will perform Giselle at the Collins Center for the Arts in Orono.

An international cast of 41 dancers will perform the dance based on the tale of the loss of innocence and love’s eternal power to forgive.

The performance will also have some ghost scenes.

Jane Weymouth, who plays the character of Giselle, dies from a weak heart after falling in love with a deceitful and disguised nobleman.

Hector Bligh is also in the play and says even people who may not understand ballet will be able to feel all of the emotions in the play.

“There’s a lot of meanings that I think can be translated to everyday life. You know, everyone falls in love. Everyone maybe tells lies to people, you know. So I think there’s lots of different meanings and different ways that people can experience this valley,” said Bligh, dancer.

“The first time I watched it, it was very, like I remember loving the way that the dancers were given the emotional part of it was very touching. And I remember walking out of the theater after seeing it for the first time, and just thinking, wow, that was really touching,” said Jane Weymouth, dancer.

Performances will take place at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, July 29, and at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 30 at the Hutchins Concert Hall at the Collins Center for the Arts in Orono.

