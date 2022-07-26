Bangor’s Landon Clark reflects on EYBL Peach Jam experience

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine United returned from Peach Jam with a quarterfinal finish to cap off its season in the top AAU circuit in the country, the EYBL.

15U team reached quarterfinals (WABI)

Landon Clark said it was a great opportunity to show up at a marquee tournament and give basketball fans an idea of what Maine players are capable of.

“I think we proved a lot to a lot of people. I think they thought with this team from Maine that nobody had heard of us, and we’re not sponsored by an NBA player. We just went down there with confidence in ourselves. We know that we can play with anybody. We went down there, played our basketball game, and proved to everybody that people in Maine can play basketball,” said Clark, Maine United Forward.

Clark added that he and his teammates play for the love of the game and winning, not attention.

Now it’s onto high school seasons.

Maine United’s run ended in the quarterfinals with a 79-36 loss to the NightRydas, who went on to win the event in their age group.

The NightRydas also feature Cameron Boozer, who is a top recruit in his class, like Clark’s teammate, Cooper Flagg.

