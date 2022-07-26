Advertisement

Bangor animal control officer calls number of missing dogs unusual

Lost dogs in Bangor
Lost dogs in Bangor(WABI)
By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The animal control officer for Bangor calls the number of dogs going missing lately unusual.

Trisha Bruen doesn’t believe the disappearances are connected, but she says the lack of sightings and length of time the dogs have been missing is odd.

Recently, four dogs had been unaccounted for in a short span of time within the area.

One owner was recently reunited with one of her two dogs who have been missing for about a week.

“They’re my kids. Now I don’t have any kids, so they are my kids. They mean the world. hopefully I get them home,” said Susan Cox, Bangor.

If you see a stray dog running around, please call the Bangor Police Department at 947-7384.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An officer-involved shooting at a Newport campground left one man dead Friday evening.
Officer kills armed man at Newport campground
Missing Bangor news anchor found safe
WABI Poll
Poll results
Police are also looking for information regarding a vehicle taken from the home Monday afternoon
UPDATE: 14-year-old Mt. Vernon homicide victim identified

Latest News

Story walk
SeDoMoCha Elementary School holds story walk
Bossov Ballet Theatre performing Giselle
Bossov Ballet Theatre performing Giselle at Collins Center for the Arts
Fire at Orrington home
Phone charger to blame for Orrington fire, Fire Marshal’s Office says
Matt Foster
Hancock, Washington district attorney announces cancer diagnosis
Peter Dibiaso
Inmate escapes from New Hampshire jail