Bangor animal control officer calls number of missing dogs unusual

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The animal control officer for Bangor calls the number of dogs going missing lately unusual.

Trisha Bruen doesn’t believe the disappearances are connected, but she says the lack of sightings and length of time the dogs have been missing is odd.

Recently, four dogs had been unaccounted for in a short span of time within the area.

One owner was recently reunited with one of her two dogs who have been missing for about a week.

“They’re my kids. Now I don’t have any kids, so they are my kids. They mean the world. hopefully I get them home,” said Susan Cox, Bangor.

If you see a stray dog running around, please call the Bangor Police Department at 947-7384.

