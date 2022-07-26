Authorities ask for help located a missing man

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - The Waldo County Sheriff’s office is asking for help located a missing man.

18-year-old Chase Harriman was last seen July 20th.

Harriman has brown hair, blue eyes, is 5′6″ and weighs about 130 pounds.

It is unknown what he was last wearing.

Harriman does have scarring to his arms and the letters “CH” carved into his biceps.

He also may be using the alias Logan Bushnell.

If you have any information about Harriman’s whereabouts you’re asked to call the Detective Ashey at 207-338-2040.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.