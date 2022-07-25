Advertisement

Zeppa’s New York Pizza now open in Ellsworth

Zeppa's New York Pizza
Zeppa's New York Pizza(WABI)
By Bryan Sidelinger
Jul. 25, 2022
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - A new pizza place in Ellsworth that opened just over two weeks ago has been so busy, they’re going through nearly 400 pounds of pizza dough a day.

Zeppa’s New York Pizza on Water Street is the latest family owned small business to open in Ellsworth.

Hugh and Lisa Palcic bought the building in January and completely renovated it.

Their daughter, Riley, is the head chef.

Many of the recipes date back to when Lisa’s grandparents moved to the United States from Italy decades ago including Zeppa’s cannoli recipe which dates back close to 60 years.

”We just felt like, you know what, Ellsworth just has the potential to be such a great, funky, cool town. It’s already there. Main Street is beautiful, and we just thought, ‘Let’s try to expand that down a little further toward the river.’ And we’re really happy to be part of the Ellsworth business downtown area. They’ve been super welcoming to us,” said Palcic.

The restaurant is named after one of the Palcics’ five dogs who also happen to love pizza.

For more information on Zeppa’s New York Pizza, visit their Facebook page.

