Thousands of acres of western Maine land conserved

More than 8,000 acres donated.
More than 8,000 acres donated.(WABI)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A huge moment in the fight to conserve Maine’s forests.

That’s how local officials describe recent news about thousands of acres of western Maine land.

The Forest Society of Maine announced the closing of the 8,175-acre Coburn Gore Forest project.

This previously unprotected area is made up over 7,000 acres of working forest and over 1,000 acres of designated ecological reserve.

Its placement in the state makes it for the project’s purpose.

”This fills a hole in a conservative landscape of 200,000 acres which means that this area will always be mountains and forests and lakes and not developed and that’s in the order of Baxter State Park and that is a significant part of Maine that will now be here forever,” said Karin Tilberg, Forest Society of Maine president and CEO.

A Maine family that wishes to remain anonymous donated the land to the Forest Society of Maine.

