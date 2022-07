BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Stevie Nicks along with Vanessa Carlton will be performing in Bangor in September.

On Monday, Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Stevie Nicks announced 12 additional dates to her 2022 tour.

The show will take place on Sept. 22, 2022 at the Maine Savings Amphitheater.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 29 at 10 a.m.

