Small fire breaks out at Blaze restaurant in Camden

Authorities calling it a slow, smoldering fire in kitchen wall
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CAMDEN, Maine (WABI) - Fire broke out in the wall of a restaurant in Camden Sunday afternoon.

Smolering fire in the wall of Blaze restaurant in Camden Sunday afternoon, according to...
Smolering fire in the wall of Blaze restaurant in Camden Sunday afternoon, according to authoriies.(Camden, Maine Fire and Rescue)

These photos were posted on the Camden, Maine Fire and Rescue Facebook page.

Fire fighters from several towns were called to Blaze on the public landing in the late afternoon Sunday.

Authorities called out to Blaze restaurant i Camden Sunday afternoon for a report of a small...
Authorities called out to Blaze restaurant i Camden Sunday afternoon for a report of a small fire in the wall of the kitchen(Camden, Maine Fire and Rescue)

Camden’s fire chief told the Pen Bay Pilot the fire was slowly smoldering behind a shelf that had been improperl y installed over a stove and deep kitchen fryer.

It was quickly put out by fire fighters.

