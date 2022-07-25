Small fire breaks out at Blaze restaurant in Camden
Authorities calling it a slow, smoldering fire in kitchen wall
CAMDEN, Maine (WABI) - Fire broke out in the wall of a restaurant in Camden Sunday afternoon.
These photos were posted on the Camden, Maine Fire and Rescue Facebook page.
Fire fighters from several towns were called to Blaze on the public landing in the late afternoon Sunday.
Camden’s fire chief told the Pen Bay Pilot the fire was slowly smoldering behind a shelf that had been improperl y installed over a stove and deep kitchen fryer.
It was quickly put out by fire fighters.
