Small area in Ellsworth under boil water order

(MGN / Pixabay)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - After repairing a water main break on State St. Sunday, the city of Ellsworth has announced a boil water order for residents in the area.

The boil order affects residents who live on State St between Church St and School St.

A boil order qualifies for any consumption of water, from brushing your teeth to washing food.

Residents should boil all water at a rolling boil for one minute before use or consumption until further notice.

