Severe Thunderstorms Possible Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A few showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible this morning. A cold front is forecast to cross the state this afternoon giving us another chance for some showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Some of the thunderstorms this afternoon and evening could become severe with damaging winds, hail, heavy rainfall and frequent lightning. It will be another warm and humid day although not as hot as we experienced over the weekend due to more clouds and shower chances. Temperatures today will top off in the upper 70s to mid-80s with dewpoints in the mid-60s to low 70s. Any showers and thunderstorms that develop this afternoon, will wind down from west to east later this evening. Skies will then clear out after midnight and humidity levels will gradually drop after midnight as well. Temperatures will drop to the upper 50s to low 60s for overnight lows.

Much nicer weather moves in for Tuesday. We’ll see a good deal of sunshine, more comfortable humidity and seasonable temperatures. Highs will reach the mid-70s to low 80s with dew points in the low to mid-50s. High pressure will bring us another nice day Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. High pressure will slide to our east Wednesday night and a cold front will approach from the west. Southwest flow ahead of the approaching front will usher warm and more humid air into the region for the end of the week. As front continues to push towards the region, we’ll see a chance for some showers and thunderstorms during the day Thursday. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid-70s to low 80s with dew points climbing to the 60s by later in the day. The cold front will cross the state Friday giving us more shower and thunderstorm chances. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 70s to mid-80s. High pressure returns for the weekend. At this point, it looks like we’re in for a fantastic upcoming weekend.

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy, warm and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Thunderstorms could be severe especially this afternoon with damaging wind gusts, hail, heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning possible. Highs between 76°-86°. Southwest wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 20-25 MPH possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms ending early then clearing skies and turning less humid. Lows between 56°-64°. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Less humid. Highs between 76°-83°. West/northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy, warm and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs in the mid-70s to low 80s.

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy, warm and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s.

