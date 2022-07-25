Advertisement

Patten man facing charges for burglaries at a home and camp

19-year old Braydon Grant facing drug possession charges also
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Maine (WABI) - A Patten man is charged in connection with two incidents earlier this month at a home and camp in Sherman.

Maine State police were called to a home in Sherman on July 12th, after the homeowner reported more than $2,000 worth of tools and other items were stolen. Police were able to identify a suspect.

When troopers went to speak with 19-year old Braydon Grant, they found him sleeping in a vehicle. Authorities reportedly found multiple tools inside the car as well as in a front yard of a residence where the car was parked.

The Sherman homeowner confirmed those items were the ones stolen from him.

Another juvenile is also charged with burglary and theft in connection with that crime.

State police also reportedly found items belonging to a Massachusetts man, that were stolen from his camp in Sherman a few days earlier.

Authorities say Grant confessed to the second burglary and theft. Additionally, troopers say they found a small amount of drugs in the vehicle where Grant was sleeping.

He’s now charged with Possession of Schedule W Drugs, Burglary-Class B, Burglary-Class C (2 counts), Theft-Class B, Theft-Class C, Theft-Class D, Criminal Mischief- (2 counts), according to Maine State Police.

