Old Home Week wraps up with planes demonstration

ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) - Families kept an eye on the sky during Old Home Week in Orrington Sunday.

King’s Mountain RC held a remote control planes demonstration at Perry’s Flying Field.

There was food and refreshments for spectators.

The event’s founder says it teaches kids how planes fly.

“Young kids that their parents would bring over with had no idea of what an airplane, how it works or anything about it. I’ve seen guys take their airplane apart and take parts out of their airplane to make that kid fly that day. And spend the whole day with them,” said Jay Perry, event founder.

Orrington Old Home Week wrapped up Sunday.

