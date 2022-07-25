Advertisement

Odlin Road Dunkin’ back open after renovations

Dunkin' on Odlin Road in Bangor
Dunkin' on Odlin Road in Bangor(WABI)
By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Dunkin’ on Odlin Road in Bangor is back in action after being closed for renovations for the last few weeks.

During that time the restaurant made some hefty changes in its extensive remodel.

For years the building was plagued by improper plumbing from its days as a bank.

The new layout provides a more modern look and more space for the crew to better serve their customers.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An officer-involved shooting at a Newport campground left one man dead Friday evening.
Officer kills armed man at Newport campground
Missing Bangor news anchor found safe
WABI Poll
Poll results
Fairfield Police removed, processed marijuana and marijuana plants from retail marijuana store...
Police remove processed marijuana, marijuana plants from retail marijuana store after they say store continued to operate on revoked license

Latest News

Gouldsboro
3 taken to hospital after Gouldsboro crash
The Maine Lodge of Fraternal Order of Police held a press conference in Augusta on Monday where...
Maine Lodge of Fraternal Order of Police endorses LePage
City of Ellsworth's Christmas in July Toy Drive
Ellsworth hosting Christmas in July Toy Drive
Coronavirus in Maine
Maine COVID-19 hospitalizations down