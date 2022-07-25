Odlin Road Dunkin’ back open after renovations

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Dunkin’ on Odlin Road in Bangor is back in action after being closed for renovations for the last few weeks.

During that time the restaurant made some hefty changes in its extensive remodel.

For years the building was plagued by improper plumbing from its days as a bank.

The new layout provides a more modern look and more space for the crew to better serve their customers.

