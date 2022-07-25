Maine Lodge of Fraternal Order of Police endorses LePage

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Lodge of Fraternal Order of Police held a press conference in Augusta on Monday where they announced their endorsement of former Gov. Paul Lepage in his upcoming race against Gov. Janet Mills.

The president of the organization, Matt Nadeau, says the overwhelming majority of his organization chose Lepage after they had the opportunity to speak with both candidates about the issues of safety and the future of their profession.

He also says they have had the opportunity to see both administrations at work regarding policies that affect the safety of Mainers.

“Janet Mills has failed to call on the Biden administration to enforce our border laws, and redoubled our efforts to stop the influx of narcotics into the country. Her silence is inexcusable, and Mainers continue to die daily from our drug epidemic,” said Nadeau.

The campaign manager for Janet Mills for Governor says Mills has strengthened Maine’s behavioral health system, creating the OPTIONS program that established licensed behavioral health clinicians in every Maine county to help local law enforcement and EMS professionals respond to the opioid epidemic.

