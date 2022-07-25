Maine Game Wardens prepare for North Woods Throwdown

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine Game Wardens are getting ready for a matchup versus their peers from New Hampshire at Hadlock Field in Portland Saturday night.

The third installment of the North Woods Throwdown will once again raise money for the International Wildlife Crime Stoppers.

They’re a non-profit organization dedicated to protecting North America’s fish and wildlife resources.

Although these Game Wardens are working toward the same cause, that doesn’t mean they haven’t sparked a bit of a friendly rivalry.

”New Hampshire has beat us the first two games, and we’re not going to let that happen again. We’ve got something up our sleeve, and we’re bringing everything that we’ve got this year,” said Sgt. Josh Beal.

You can buy tickets here.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.