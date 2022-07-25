Judge allows more DNA tests in 34-year-old killing in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - A judge has granted a request for additional DNA tests by a man convicted of killing a 12-year-old girl more than three decades ago.

Dennis Dechaine is serving a life sentence for the murder and sexual assault of Sarah Cherry, who was abducted while babysitting in Bowdoin.

Her body was found two days after she disappeared in July 1988.

The Maine Supreme Judicial Court has denied three requests for a new trial. Dechaine contends advancements in DNA testing technology warranted new tests.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.