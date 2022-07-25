Ellsworth hosting Christmas in July Toy Drive

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - There’s still time to donate to the City of Ellsworth’s Christmas in July Toy Drive.

The city does a toy drive every year leading up to Christmas but found last year a lot of the shelves were empty when they went to buy toys with the monetary donations they’d received.

This year, they’re getting an early start.

Either toy or monetary donations can be made directly at Ellsworth City Hall.

”We want every kid in Ellsworth to have a little something at Christmas. We just think it’s important for the kids to feel like even though their parents are struggling that they have some sort of normalcy to their holiday season,” said Toni Dyer, Ellsworth city clerk.

For more information on the Christmas in July Toy Drive visit the City of Ellsworth Facebook page.

