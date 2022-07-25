Community grieves over the loss of Maine child killed by a tree in last week’s storm

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Maine (WMTW) - It has been four days since 9-year-old Hallie Oldham was killed. Hallie died when a pine tree fell on the roof of a car she was in at Sebago Lake Family Campground in Standish last Thursday.

Monday morning, Poland Community School began offering grief counseling to students, parents and community members who knew Oldham. The counseling will continue on Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Oldham’s principal at Poland Community School, Brandi Comeau, says, “It was so sudden it was tragic,” as she tries to process the girl’s death.

Comeau says Oldham was a kind, polite, happy little girl. She says her own daughter also knew Oldham from daycare, saying, “My daughter’s a little bit older but I think when there is a loss -- she doesn’t understand how somebody so young (could die). She kept saying ‘Mom, she had such a life to live. she’s too young.’”

A service and burial is planned for Oldham Tuesday. Comeau says Oldham’s family has planned a reception at the elementary school afterward. Comeau says there will be a memory jar where people can write their memories with Oldham, for the family to have.

A GoFundMe is set up to cover Oldham’s funeral costs. That can be viewed here: Hallie Oldham Memorial.

