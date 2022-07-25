3rd Annual Bryce Pelkey Memorial Softball Tournament planned for Sat. Aug. 13

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The 3rd Annual Bryce Pelkey Memorial Softball Tournament is scheduled for Sat. Aug. 13. at Union St. Complex in Bangor.

Event spotlights mental health awareness while raising scholarship funds (WABI)

The event is an adult coed slow-pitch tournament runs all day starting at 8 a.m. and spotlights mental health awareness while raising funds for the Bryce Pelkey Memorial Scholarship.

“You can go talk to someone. It’s that first step. Getting over that first hurdle is really why people don’t feel as though they can talk about mental health. We’re trying to get out here, allow people to have fun, talk with people they may not know, and create lasting friendships that might essentially save a life someday,” said Jacob Fletcher, tournament director.

Pelkey was a Bangor High School student who passed away due to suicide.

His memorial scholarship goes to students who reflect the academic values and sports drive that he possessed.

