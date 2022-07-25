Advertisement

3rd Annual Bryce Pelkey Memorial Softball Tournament planned for Sat. Aug. 13

Event spotlights mental health awareness while raising scholarship funds
By Ben Barr
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The 3rd Annual Bryce Pelkey Memorial Softball Tournament is scheduled for Sat. Aug. 13. at Union St. Complex in Bangor.

Event spotlights mental health awareness while raising scholarship funds
Event spotlights mental health awareness while raising scholarship funds(WABI)

The event is an adult coed slow-pitch tournament runs all day starting at 8 a.m. and spotlights mental health awareness while raising funds for the Bryce Pelkey Memorial Scholarship.

“You can go talk to someone. It’s that first step. Getting over that first hurdle is really why people don’t feel as though they can talk about mental health. We’re trying to get out here, allow people to have fun, talk with people they may not know, and create lasting friendships that might essentially save a life someday,” said Jacob Fletcher, tournament director.

Pelkey was a Bangor High School student who passed away due to suicide.

His memorial scholarship goes to students who reflect the academic values and sports drive that he possessed.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An officer-involved shooting at a Newport campground left one man dead Friday evening.
Officer kills armed man at Newport campground
Missing Bangor news anchor found safe
WABI Poll
Poll results
Fairfield Police removed, processed marijuana and marijuana plants from retail marijuana store...
Police remove processed marijuana, marijuana plants from retail marijuana store after they say store continued to operate on revoked license

Latest News

High schools in Central Maine competing against each other in a field hockey tournament. Money...
Charity field hockey tournament in Central Maine
Women’s games at ‘The Pit’ in Orono, men’s games in Bangor as much as possible depending on...
Maine basketball announces 2022-23 home schedule plans
It’s a chance for prep players to learn from standouts who have reached the college success...
Young volleyball players learn from Kentucky Wildcats
Tyler Saunders, Down East Rally Team representing Ellsworth in racing
Tyler Saunders, Down East Rally Team representing Ellsworth in racing