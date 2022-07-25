3 taken to hospital after Gouldsboro crash

GOULDSBORO, Maine (WABI) - Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Gouldsboro Sunday afternoon.

The three-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Route 1 and Clinic Road.

State Police say a vehicle driven by 42-year-old Michelle Murphy of Harrington turned in front of a car driven by 52-year-old Nichole Hartley of Corinth when the two cars collided.

Authorities say Murphy’s SUV then hit a Jeep that was stopped at the intersection.

Police say Hartley and her passenger were taken to Eastern Maine Medical Center with serious injuries.

Murphy was also taken to a hospital where she was treated and released.

The driver and passenger of the Jeep were not injured.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.