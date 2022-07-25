Advertisement

3 taken to hospital after Gouldsboro crash

Gouldsboro
Gouldsboro(Maine State Police)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GOULDSBORO, Maine (WABI) - Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Gouldsboro Sunday afternoon.

The three-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Route 1 and Clinic Road.

State Police say a vehicle driven by 42-year-old Michelle Murphy of Harrington turned in front of a car driven by 52-year-old Nichole Hartley of Corinth when the two cars collided.

Authorities say Murphy’s SUV then hit a Jeep that was stopped at the intersection.

Police say Hartley and her passenger were taken to Eastern Maine Medical Center with serious injuries.

Murphy was also taken to a hospital where she was treated and released.

The driver and passenger of the Jeep were not injured.

Fairfield Police removed, processed marijuana and marijuana plants from retail marijuana store...
Police remove processed marijuana, marijuana plants from retail marijuana store after they say store continued to operate on revoked license

