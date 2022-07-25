3 taken to hospital after Gouldsboro crash
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GOULDSBORO, Maine (WABI) - Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Gouldsboro Sunday afternoon.
The three-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Route 1 and Clinic Road.
State Police say a vehicle driven by 42-year-old Michelle Murphy of Harrington turned in front of a car driven by 52-year-old Nichole Hartley of Corinth when the two cars collided.
Authorities say Murphy’s SUV then hit a Jeep that was stopped at the intersection.
Police say Hartley and her passenger were taken to Eastern Maine Medical Center with serious injuries.
Murphy was also taken to a hospital where she was treated and released.
The driver and passenger of the Jeep were not injured.
Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.