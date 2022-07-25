15-year-old accused of killing girl found in Mt. Vernon home identified

MOUNT VERNON, Maine — A 15-year-old accused of killing a girl whose body was found at a Mt. Vernon home last week has been identified.

Aidan Grant is charged with murder and was in court Monday afternoon for the death of Brooke McLaughlin.

Grant entered a denial plea during his appearance Monday afternoon. In a juvenile case, this is equivalent to an adult entering a not guilty plea.

Grant was arrested Saturday morning.

McLaughlin’s body was found inside her home July 18. An autopsy concluded her death was a homicide, but authorities have not released any information about how she died.

State police said the boy and the victim knew each other.

Grant is being held at Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland until his next court appearance on Sept. 14.

Seventh grader Brooke McLaughlin attended Maranacook Middle School.

Last Monday evening just after six, McLaughlin’s mother returned to her Blackberry Road home to find her 14-year-old daughter dead and the family car missing from the driveway.

