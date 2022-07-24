Turner woman victim of fatal hit and run, driver reportedly found passed out behind wheel

TURNER, Maine (WMTW) - A pedestrian died from her injuries Saturday after being hit by a car while walking along a county road in Turner.

According to the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the scene for a report of a woman on the side of the road with life-threatening injuries.

The victim was identified as 46-year old Tina White of Turner.

According to investigators, White was walking on the dirt shoulder of the road when she was struck from behind and died at the scene.

Also, Saturday morning, dispatchers received a report of a woman passed out behind the wheel outside a business in Turner.

Investigators say 36-year old Amber Smith of Sabattus, was found at that location in her vehicle. The car had damage consistent with the crash, according to police.

Smith is now faces charges including manslaughter and aggravated operating under the influence of drugs causing death.

