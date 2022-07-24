Advertisement

Stuff the Bus event held in Oakland Saturday

Part of Oakfest 2022 going on this weekend
ShineOnCass foundation asking attendees to Oakfest this weekend to donate items to Stuff the Bus.
ShineOnCass foundation asking attendees to Oakfest this weekend to donate items to Stuff the Bus.(WABI TV)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 9:39 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND, Maine (WABI) - “Stuff the Bus” was the goal in Oakland on Saturday.

The ShineOnCass foundation was collecting non-perishable food donations in a school bus at the Oakfest event.

The foundation was formed in honor of Cassidy Charette who died in a hayride incident in 2014.

All the items donated, will go to the Oakland schools food pantries.

With the school year just around the corner, volunteers say it’s important to give back to the community.

“This is the second year we’ve collected food for the food pantries of the school,” says Monica Wilcox Charette, Cassidy’s mom and president of the ShineOnCass Foundation. “Some of the fun is the kids just like to get on the bus for the first time in their lives. So, we’ve enjoyed having all the kids here today and teaching them how to give back into the community.”

The foundation also hosted “Oakland Rocks” at Oakfest Saturday.

Kids were encouraged to paint positive messages on rocks to hide in their community.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, files)
Maine to reimburse 2022 fishing license fees
An officer-involved shooting at a Newport campground left one man dead Friday evening.
Officer kills armed man at Newport campground
Missing Bangor news anchor found safe
Fairfield Police removed, processed marijuana and marijuana plants from retail marijuana store...
Police remove processed marijuana, marijuana plants from retail marijuana store after they say store continued to operate on revoked license

Latest News

(Source: MGN)
Turner woman victim of fatal hit and run, driver reportedly found passed out behind wheel
High schools in Central Maine competing against each other in a field hockey tournament. Money...
Charity field hockey tournament in Central Maine
Hot and Humid, With the Risk of Severe Weather.
Veteran hikes the Appalachian Trail
Veteran finishes hiking the Appalachian Trail