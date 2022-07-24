Stuff the Bus event held in Oakland Saturday

OAKLAND, Maine (WABI) - “Stuff the Bus” was the goal in Oakland on Saturday.

The ShineOnCass foundation was collecting non-perishable food donations in a school bus at the Oakfest event.

The foundation was formed in honor of Cassidy Charette who died in a hayride incident in 2014.

All the items donated, will go to the Oakland schools food pantries.

With the school year just around the corner, volunteers say it’s important to give back to the community.

“This is the second year we’ve collected food for the food pantries of the school,” says Monica Wilcox Charette, Cassidy’s mom and president of the ShineOnCass Foundation. “Some of the fun is the kids just like to get on the bus for the first time in their lives. So, we’ve enjoyed having all the kids here today and teaching them how to give back into the community.”

The foundation also hosted “Oakland Rocks” at Oakfest Saturday.

Kids were encouraged to paint positive messages on rocks to hide in their community.

