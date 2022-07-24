Silver Alert issued for missing Saco woman

Maine State Police asking for the public's help in finding Rachael McMann of Saco. She's been missing since Saturday night. (WABI TV)

SACO, Maine (WABI) - The Saco Police Department issued a Silver Alert for 26-year-old Racheal McMann of Saco.

McMann was last seen Saturday at approximately 10:00 in the evening, at her home on Therrien Avenue in Saco.

According to Maine State Police, McMann suffers from mental health disorders.

She is described as 5′7″, 261 lbs. with brown hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen wearing black pants, a black top, and black sneakers.

Anyone who sees Racheal McMann or has information should call the Saco Police Department at 284-4535.

