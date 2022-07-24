Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for missing Saco woman

Rachael McMann last seen Saturday night in Saco
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Maine State Police asking for the public's help in finding Rachael McMann of Saco. She's been...
Maine State Police asking for the public's help in finding Rachael McMann of Saco. She's been missing since Saturday night.(WABI TV)

SACO, Maine (WABI) - The Saco Police Department issued a Silver Alert for 26-year-old Racheal McMann of Saco.

McMann was last seen Saturday at approximately 10:00 in the evening, at her home on Therrien Avenue in Saco.

According to Maine State Police, McMann suffers from mental health disorders.

She is described as 5′7″, 261 lbs. with brown hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen wearing black pants, a black top, and black sneakers.

Anyone who sees Racheal McMann or has information should call the Saco Police Department at 284-4535.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, files)
Maine to reimburse 2022 fishing license fees
An officer-involved shooting at a Newport campground left one man dead Friday evening.
Officer kills armed man at Newport campground
Missing Bangor news anchor found safe
Fairfield Police removed, processed marijuana and marijuana plants from retail marijuana store...
Police remove processed marijuana, marijuana plants from retail marijuana store after they say store continued to operate on revoked license

Latest News

(Source: MGN)
Turner woman victim of fatal hit and run, driver reportedly found passed out behind wheel
ShineOnCass foundation asking attendees to Oakfest this weekend to donate items to Stuff the Bus.
Stuff the Bus event held in Oakland Saturday
High schools in Central Maine competing against each other in a field hockey tournament. Money...
Charity field hockey tournament in Central Maine
Hot and Humid, With the Risk of Severe Weather.