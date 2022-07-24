Heat, Humidity, and Severe Storm Potential

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -FIRST ALERT DAY-This could be our 3rd day in a row of 90­° or above high temperatures, which could mark the end of our first heat wave of the season. Temperatures reaching the lower mid 90′s in combination with dewpoints in the upper 60s will make it feel much hotter! A Heat Advisory is in effect for our area from 11am to 8 pm, as heat indices will be in the mid to upper 90s. The heat and humidity will also provide fuel for the potential for some severe storms this afternoon and evening, the greatest threat being northwest of I-95. For far western counties, Oxford, Franklin, and Somerset, storms start to pop around 3:00pm. They will continue to push northeastward over Piscataquis, northern Penobscot, and Aroostook counties ending around 7:00pm. Overnight, rain becomes more scattered and non-severe continuing on and off until Monday morning. Lows tonight could be anywhere from 68-73. Monday will be mostly cloudy with rain showers in the morning and then another chance for severe thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs could reach anywhere from 84-89, and dewpoints will be at their highest, in the lower 70s. Winds will also be quite breezy as a cold front brings relief Monday afternoon dropping dewpoints and temperatures. Winds will be out of the southwest at around 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph and overnight lows bottom out anywhere from 57-62. A small ridge of high pressure builds into the northeast for Tuesday and Wednesday allowing for mostly clear skies. Highs back down in to the lower 80s and humidity decreases significantly. Winds will be out of the west at around 5-10 mph. Temperatures drop to around 60-65, for overnight lows for both Tuesday and Wednesday. Thursday features our next potential rainmaker, providing us with mostly cloudy skies and widespread rain showers. Winds will be out of the south at around 5-10 mph. Highs break out into the lower 80s, 80-85, and overnight lows drop into the mid 60s. Rain looks to stay in our forecast to end our week.

TONIGHT: Highs reach 89° -94° and dewpoints will be in the upper 60s, heat indices reach the mid to upper 90s. Potential for severe weather from 3-7pm, greatest threat being western counties. Winds out of south at around 5-10 mph. Lows drop between 68-73.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies, with scattered showers in the morning and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs reach 84-89 and dewpoints will be in the lower 70s. A cold front passage allows our lows to drop between 57-62.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies, with high reaching 80-85 winds will be out of the west at around 5-10 mph. Lows drop between 60-65.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies, with highs reaching 80-85, winds will be out of the west at around 5-10 mph. Low drop between 60-65.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny skies with another chance of rain. Highs reach 80-85, winds will be out of the southwest at around 5-10mph. Lows drop between 62-67.

