Rifle competition raises money for Maine veterans

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 7:52 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - The annual Trident Armory SBTF Benefit Match returned to Hampden this weekend.

Participants all across the country signed up for a rifle competition with 12 challenging stages.

All coming together to raise money for Maine veterans and K9s on The Front Line.

Volunteers say they can’t thank vets enough for everything they’ve done for the country.

“I hope it’s inspirational to be able to give back to such incredible non-profits that are serving Maine veterans. It’s something we put a lot of time and effort into and we love to see this all come to fruition. What we do is just a small piece of what they’ve done for us. So, we’re happy to give back,” said Zac Greenier, Trident Armory Shooting Team.

There was also a silent auction and raffle.

