Cheese rolling championships held at Maine Celtic Celebration

Cheese rolling championship
Cheese rolling championship(Connor Magliozzi)
By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Celtic Celebration was in held in the town of Belfast. Bringing in vendors, music and lots of fun games.

Sunday was chock-full of excitement with plenty of things to see and do.

“I’ve seen a lot of cool stuff. I’ve seen a lot of toys. It’s so much fun,” said Brielle of Waldo.

But nothing drew a crowd quite like the cheese rolling championships...

The race itself brought in competitors of all different age ranges.

“I was a little bit nervous, but it was very excited when we did,” said girls 5-8 cheese rolling champion Olivia.

Fighting for a rolling wheel of cheese can certainly get a bit hectic.

“I was I was pretty much in it. I got it. I got in a few blows. I did some diving I did some shoving,” said Miles Cannon who was competing in the men’s 18-40 division.

Some came in with a strategy and for others....

“There was a lot of nerves and anxiety. Would I make it up the hill in time to get the cheese? Would I get the cheese? And you know what I just decided it would probably be best to just friggen go for it anyway,” said women’s 18-40 cheese rolling champion Jessie Nushrow.

Even after all this chaos would these cheese enthusiasts do this again?

“Yes!” exclaimed the three cheese rolling champions from the girls 9-12 division Keltsey, Michaela and Aspen.

